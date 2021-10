ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) is more than the child who cannot sit still in his seat or remember to finish an assignment. It more serious than the teen who is easily distracted or the young adult who constantly is running late for appointment. These traits (symptoms, actually) are not cute or adorable or things to be laughed off. They are signs of ADHD and a harbinger of potential severe challenges ahead for the person with them.

