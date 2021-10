Even the most vaccinated state in the U.S. falls short of similar efforts in Portugal, Chile, and Singapore, according to The New York Times and the Mayo Clinic. More specifically, although Vermont leads the country in its percentage of fully vaccinated adults (having administered two doses to 69.3 percent of residents, per the Mayo Clinic), Portugal, Singapore, and Chile have fully vaccinated 84 percent, 79 percent, and 74 percent of their populations, respectively, according to the Times.

