Community Gem: Dion Green helping ‘survivors step into their voice, because our voice is powerful’
NORTHRIDGE — Dion Green said he didn’t ask for this fight, but he owes it to his father to keep pushing. Green was by his father’s side in the Oregon District when Derrick Fudge became one of the nine victims in the 2019 mass shooting. The Fudge Foundation that Green later founded honors his father’s memory while supporting survivors of trauma and working to prevent violence.www.daytondailynews.com
