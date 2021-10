CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The winning numbers have been drawn in a massive Powerball jackpot worth nearly $700 million. They are: 12, 22, 54, 66, 69 and Powerball 15. People were out Monday night until the last minute grabbing tickets. Although it has been a waiting game, their mindset is somebody has to win eventually, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. “I don’t want to show my numbers, but it’s the winning ticket,” Clifton resident Choisette Hargon said. Each player prayed the jackpot will end up in their hands — a whopping $697 million. If there is a winner and that person takes the cash option,...

CLIFTON, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO