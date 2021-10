Pod of Steel: Steelers need a win to get back in AFC North race. Steelers insiders Ray Fittipaldo and Brian Batko revisit the 27-17 loss to Green Bay that felt more lopsided than the score suggests. Could that blocked punt have changed the game? Plus, we take a look at the Steelers’ biggest problems, discuss when things could improve and preview the Week 5 matchup with the Broncos.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO