Shaking off consistency issues, Jaquez Yant breaks onto the scene with team-high rushing performance

Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held has been waiting a long time for Jaquez Yant’s breakout moment. After the walk-on running back earned himself a scholarship prior to the season, Held said in early August that “he's a guy that's got a bright future, (we’ve) just got to stay on him to be consistent.” Held’s outlook hadn’t changed much by this Thursday when he said that Yant had “put himself in position to have a role moving forward,” despite still battling consistency issues.