Talladega, AL

Brandon Brown thwarts playoff drivers at Talladega when darkness falls

By Field Level Media
 8 days ago

TALLADEGA, Ala. -- As he crossed the finish line under caution on a dark race track, Brandon Brown surrendered to the emotion of his first victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. "Thank God," Brown exulted. "We did it. We did it. We won!" On a day of unexpected victories at...

accesswdun.com

Brandon Brown scores surprise first Xfinity win at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. - As he crossed the finish line under caution on a dark race track, Brandon Brown surrendered to the emotion of his first victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. “Thank God,” Brown exulted. “We did it. We did it. We won!”. On a day of unexpected victories at...
TALLADEGA, AL
racer.com

As darkness falls on Talladega, Brown gets breakthrough Xfinity win

As he crossed the finish line under caution on a dark race track, Brandon Brown surrendered to the emotion of his first victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. “Thank God,” Brown exulted. “We did it. We did it. We won!”. On a day of unexpected victories at Talladega Superspeedway —...
TALLADEGA, AL
wfxrtv.com

WFXR Sports Fastlane: Talladega recap, Historic win for Bubba Wallace, Round of 12 Playoff Update, Charlotte Roval preview, VIR race preview, Brandon Brown interview

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell and WFXR Sports racing insider, Sammy Eanes have the latest WFXR Sports Fastlane. This week, Jermaine and Sammy recap Talladega and update the Round of 12 playoff picture. Bubba Wallace speaks about his historic win at Talladega. Plus, Frank Scott (Wendell...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

What drivers said after Charlotte Roval

A look at what drivers said following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:. Kyle Larson (playoffs) – WINNER: “It’s so satisfying because I really did not think that we were going to have a shot to win today. Had a lot of different emotions throughout the middle portions of that race, thinking that ‘This is so depressing and sad and crazy that I’m going to lose my shot at a championship because of an alternator issue, to, ‘OK, now we got it fixed, let’s try to get away with a top 15 finish, keeping all the fenders on it.’ I was passing some cars. We had a really good green flag cycle. I’m trying to look at the big screen. I see Denny coming up on my mirror. I’m like judging off of that, ‘OK, I think I’m towards the front here now. Man, I’d love to see a caution come out.’ Then it all worked out. Not that many people stayed out with him. I knew he was in trouble. I had just a lot of stuff work out for us. William (Byron) having to go through the backstretch chicane that allowed us to get to second. From then on I was like, ‘We really have a good shot to win now.’ Just a wild range of emotions all race long. Just crazy that I’m sitting here talking to all of you.”
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Talladega Xfinity race results, driver points

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Brandon Brown earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday when officials stopped the race six laps from the finish because of darkness at Talladega Superspeedway. Brandon Jones placed second and was followed by Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric and Jordan Anderson. Results: Talladega Xfinity results. POINTS...
TALLADEGA, AL
Boston Globe

Bubba Wallace becomes second Black driver to win NASCAR event after taking rain-shortened Cup Series playoff race at Talladega

Bubba Wallace became the second Black driver to win a NASCAR race since Wendell Scott first broke the barrier in 1963 after rain shortened a Cup Series playoff race Monday at Talladega Superspeedway. Wallace had driven through a crash and to the front of the field five laps before the second rain stoppage of the race. NASCAR tried to dry the track for nearly 45 minutes, but up against sundown and the rain not showing any signs of ceasing, the race was called off. Wallace had been waiting atop his pit stand for NASCAR to make a decision and exploded in celebration with his crew when the race was called. Wallace is in his first season driving for 23X1 Racing, a team owned by both Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. Wallace followed Scott, the first Black driver to win at NASCAR’s premier level in a 1963 race he wasn’t declared the victor for several months. NASCAR at last presented Scott’s family with his trophy from that race two months ago. Wallace broke down in tears after he’d returned to his parked No. 23 Toyota, the number which was picked for co-owner Jordan, who wore 23 in the NBA. “This is for all the kids out there that want to have an opportunity and whatever they want to achieve, and be the best at what they want to do,” Wallace said as he choked back tears. “You’re going to go through a lot of [adversity]. But you always got to stick true to your path and not let the nonsense get to you. Stay strong. Stay humble. Stay hungry. Been plenty of times when I wanted to give up.” In June 2020 at Talladega, NASCAR discovered a noose in the garage stall assigned to Wallace. The finding came just a week after Wallace urged NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its events. The FBI investigated and found that the noose was tied at the end of the garage door pull and Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime. The entire industry rallied around him, though, and stood in solidarity with Wallace at his car at the front of the grid before the race. The NASCAR playoffs resume Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval, a hybrid road course/oval, where the playoff field will be trimmed from 12 drivers to eight after that elimination event.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"

Byron established early in Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval that he had a car capable of winning on the 2.28-mile, 17-turn road course. He ended up leading the most laps (30) of any driver and late in the final stage he was running down leader Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick, who was running second.
MOTORSPORTS
theScore

Larson wins at Charlotte, Round of 8 set for Cup Series playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson rallied from early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR's playoffs. Larson's victory on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway ended a topsy-turvy day for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight, but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated and Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Kevin Harvick.
CHARLOTTE, NC
racer.com

Logano feeling the playoffs pinch ahead of Talladega

Without the cushion on the playoff grid cutline that he’d like, Joey Logano will be one of those feeling the stress at Talladega Superspeedway. “Your whole season can be decided this weekend, and that may be somewhat out of your control,” said Logano, who is six points above the cutline. “I believe some of it is in your control in the decisions you make on the racetrack or your strategy to go along with that, whether it’s on pit road or how you work the draft. That part is stressful.
TALLADEGA, AL
NBC Chicago

Rain Pushes NASCAR Playoff Race at Talladega to Monday

NASCAR's playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway was washed out and rescheduled for Monday because persistent rain backed the series into too tight of a window to run as scheduled. The race was initially delayed almost two hours and NASCAR made one attempt Sunday at starting the 500-miler. But it began...
TALLADEGA, AL
Arkansas Online

Talladega puts stress on drivers

TALLADEGA, Ala. -- Denny Hamlin is already through to the third round of NASCAR's playoffs with nothing to worry about at Talladega Superspeedway. His championship rivals? Not so much. NASCAR's challenging second round of the playoffs -- three wildly different circuits -- moves today to the behemoth 2.66-mile Alabama superspeedway...
TALLADEGA, AL

