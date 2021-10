Full admission here: I did not see one second of tonight’s game between the Avalanche and Minnesota Wild. And, I bet you didn’t either. This was one of the really rare times in our modern age where there was NO TV or streaming of the game tonight. So, I listened to the full game on the radio, and let me just doff my chapeau here to Avs radio play-by-play man Conor McGahey for painting many floral images of the game in my imagination with his sonicism. He is really good at his job. The Avs have always had great announcers, and Conor McGahey is no exception.

