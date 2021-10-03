CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liam Gallagher Announces Solo Album C’MON YOU KNOW For May 2022 Release

By Roy Lott
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiam Gallagher has announced his latest solo album C’MON YOU KNOW, set to be released on May 27. The LP is Gallagher’s third solo effort and follows 2019’s Why Me? Why Not. In a recent interview with Radio X, Gallagher revealed that the first single is called “Better Days” with another song called “I Wish I Had More Power” that is dedicated to Liam’s estranged brother and bandmate, Noel. “It’s a naughty little tune, but it’s lovely,” Gallagher explained.

