Diamondbacks Wreck the Rockies 11-2

By Jack Sommers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord: 51-110 On a perfect night at Chase Field with roof and panels open the Diamondbacks made sure they will not be setting a new franchise record for losses in a season. The evening could not have gotten off to a better start. After a scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Zac Gallen, the bats got busy scoring 6 runs with two outs off Colorado Rockies starter Anthony Senzatela, sending 11 men to the plate in the inning. Pavin Smith got it started with a sharp shift beater base hit into left. He advanced on a wild pitch and a groundout. Then came the hit parade: Christian Walker doubled, David Peralta singled, Carson Kelly doubled, & Josh VanMeter singled. With Dave McKay back in the first base coach’s box for the first time this year, VanMeter got a great jump and stole second. Geraldo Perdomo was intentionally walked, and amazingly, Zac Gallen punched a double to right clearing the bases. When the dust settled 6 runs were in, and Senzatela was out of the game recording only two outs on 40 pitches.

