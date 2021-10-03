CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ted Allen Won't Touch This Chopped Ingredient

By Naomi Kennedy
mashed.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may be envious of the distinguished group of chefs that regularly make an appearance at the judge's table on "Chopped," but if you ask us, Ted Allen has the best-sounding gig on the show. The longtime host of the hit Food Network competition series gets the fun task of doling out the mystery basket of bizarre ingredients to the competitors. But unlike his former role as a "Top Chef" judge, he isn't actually required to sample the dishes that are made with them. "I taste things that look really delicious or if something sounds really fascinating," he explained to Food Network about the "upside" of his hosting job. That also means getting to say "no thank you" to the more disastrous meals. "Sometimes the dishes are scary and I don't have to eat them," he said.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Bobby Flay Would Choose This Simple Food For His Last Meal

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay loves food as much as the next person. Per Bon Appetit, Flay likes keeping his breakfast fresh and filling it with something like Greek yogurt with berries or a rich smoothie with fruits. He said, "My favorite smoothie's really simple: Greek yogurt, lots of fresh blueberries, and at Whole Foods they have this juice, it's a black currant juice, and that's what I use in my smoothie." When the chef is in the mood for something fancier, he treats himself to a serving off eggs and thick-cut bacon.
RECIPES
Mashed

Here's Why You Won't See Bobby Flay On The Food Network Anymore

As the old adage goes, all good things must come to an end, and that appears to be the case with the relationship between celebrity chef Bobby Flay and the Food Network, the TV outfit that made him a star. While both have worked together for the last 27 years, Variety reports that contract negotiations between the parties have stalled, and that Food Network eventually made the decision to walk away from talks. While the Food Network itself has refused to comment, and Flay's representatives have said they don't want to address what they called "active negotiations," a source at FN told Variety that both sides appeared to be very far apart in regard to financial terms.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Nearly 27% Believe This Celebrity Chef's Cooking Is Completely Overrated

Fame typically doesn't come without controversy. And despite seeming to churn out beautiful, mouthwatering dishes on a constant basis, celebrity chefs are no exception — there's always going to be a fair share of opposers. Even other chefs, sometimes, as in the case of Eric Ripert and Gordon Ramsay. BabbleTop lists 15 celebrity chefs from "least mean to meanest," highlighting the low points and controversies of such figures as Paula Deen and Action Bronson. But what if you think a famous chef just doesn't live up to the hype?
RECIPES
Mashed

In Paula Deen's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

When you're a fan of a celebrity chef like Paula Deen, following their career can be tough. Legacy personalities like Deen have years of recipes, books, shows, and content. And let's be real, as much as we may like, most of us don't have all day, every day to cook and work our way through all of them.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Allen
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
TVLine

Bobby Flay to Leave Food Network

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, who has been a fixture on Food Network for nearly three decades, is parting ways with the cabler. According to our sister site Variety, who broke the news of Flay’s departure, Flay has been negotiating a new contract with Food Network “for some time,” with his current contract set to expire at the end of this year. Food Network is said to have ended the negotiations, with sources from the network telling Variety that the parties disagreed on financial terms. The network and Flay’s representatives both declined to comment. Since the mid-1990s, Flay has hosted a bevy of Food Network series, including Throwdown With Bobby Flay, Brunch @ Bobby’s, Worst Cooks in America, Bobby’s Dinner Battle and the current cooking competition Beat Bobby Flay. He’s also served as a judge on shows like The Next Food Network Star and Chopped, appeared as an Iron Chef numerous times on Iron Chef America and hosted several other one-off specials for the network. Outside of his Food Network résumé, Flay regularly appears for culinary segments on daytime series such as Today and Rachael Ray, and he’s occasionally popped up on scripted series, including episodes of Entourage, Younger and Law & Order: SVU.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Network#Food Drink
Mashed

How Rachael Ray Pictures The First Meal She Would Eat In Heaven

Rachael Ray is no short of inspiring when it comes to her career. The famous chef has recently been in headlines as she has opened up about her disastrous house fire and struggles from Hurricane Ida. However, through her challenges, Ray continued her career, which is arguably stronger than ever.
CELEBRITIES
thecountrycook.net

3-INGREDIENT APPLE CAKE

Our most popular recipe (most clicked on recipe) from the LAST WEEKEND POTLUCK was this 3-Ingredient Apple Cake from Cincy Shopper. Our other featured recipes include: Pop's Spicy Garlic Dill Pickles from The Good Hearted Woman, Easy Homemade Creamed Spinach from The Might Mrs. and I am sharing one of my all time favorite recipes, Pumpkin Dump Cake!
RECIPES
Mashed

The Touching Reason Guy Fieri Decided To Master Vegetarian Food

Guy Fieri was featured on Season 2 of "Food Network Star" in 2006 and quickly skyrocketed to fame after being named victor (via Insider). However, his journey to becoming the food genius he is today actually began 28 years prior to that. When he was just 10 years old, the Columbus, Ohio native launched his first culinary endeavor, "The Awesome Pretzel Cart," a bicycle cart he built with his father (via Guy Fieri). After six years of hard work, determination, and selling soft pretzels, the TV personality was able to afford his dream of studying abroad in France, exposing him to foreign, international cuisine. Fieri is now an Emmy Award-winning TV host, New York Times bestselling cookbook author, and a successful restauranteur. Famous for his renowned donkey sauce and signature spiky blonde hair, the celebrity chef even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a rare accomplishment for someone in the culinary world.
RECIPES
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Unusual Ingredients Bobby Flay Always Adds To His Grilled Cheese

The September 13 episode of the "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay" podcast may be the best one yet, at least for sports fans and young adults. The father-daughter duo, who started their food podcast earlier this year, broke down everything there is to know about "pregaming." For those who aren't familiar with the term, pregaming is when you drink before going out to the bars, a football game, or another kind of social arrangement. Pregaming is a lot like tailgating except there's a lot less food, a lot more alcohol, and it's usually with a smaller group of people ahead of a larger event.
FOOD & DRINKS
People

Ree Drummond's Sheet-Pan Teriyaki Chicken

Ree Drummond shares a fast weeknight dinner from her new cookbook The Pioneer Woman Cooks—Super Easy! "It's sweet, sticky chicken and veggies with charred and caramelized edges—and it's done on a sheet pan in about 30 minutes. What's not to love?" "Using a store-bought sauce makes it super easy," says...
RECIPES
Mashed

What Food Network Star Sara Moulton Is Doing Now

Food Network carved itself a niche in the crowded and competitive world of cable TV with a programming slate full of shows about, well, food — game shows, reality shows, travelogues, cooking programs, talk shows, documentaries, and more, all revolving around the preparation, enjoyment, and culture of stuff us humans can put in our mouths and chew. But when the channel modestly and quietly went on in the air in the mid-1990s, it maintained for years a schedule consisting almost entirely of traditionally shot cooking shows — a chef stood in a studio kitchen and made a dish in real-time, addressing the viewer directly as they gave step-by-step instructions. That instantly creates a bond between chef and audience, and Sara Moulton became one of Food Network's earliest and biggest stars, hosting easy-going but impressively results-oriented shows like "Cooking Live" and "Sara's Secrets."
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Ever Want To Choose The Ingredients On Chopped? Now's Your Chance

When it comes to the mystery baskets on Food Network's hit competition series "Chopped," there's no telling what the contestants will find. Ostrich tenderloin, Anzac biscuits, cauliflower, and pork rinds are just one example of a mystery basket competitors have been tasked to cook with, which, believe it or not, is actually a fairly tame combination. Chefs vying to earn the elusive title of "Chopped" champion have faced ingredients that are even more bizarre, like dried fermented sea scallops and caul fat.
TV & VIDEOS
mashed.com

The Fruit-Slicing Trick Cat Cora Swears By

There are some fruits that are just easier to cut than others. Take a banana, for instance. All you need to do is simply peel it and slice it. But then there are those that are a little more difficult. Like a cantaloupe or a mango. They're bulkier, more difficult to hold steady as you cut, and tend to make quite a mess if you don't know what you're doing. If you're like many people, you just grab a knife, start peeling and cutting, and hope for the best.
RECIPES
mashed.com

Rustic Plum Pie Recipe

If you're in the mood for some pie, then we have the perfect recipe for you! Recipe developer Miriam Hahn came up with this incredible recipe for rustic plum pie, and it's an excellent activity to make this with the family. "This is a really good recipe for a beginner baker or one to make with kids," Hahn raves.
RECIPES
mashed.com

10 Mistakes Everyone One Makes When Cooking Dumplings

Dumplings are an Asian take-out food staple but also super easy to prepare yourself. The catch is, you do have a lot of choices in front of you when you decide it's time to consume some dumplings crafted in your own kitchen. Should you make them from scratch? If so, are you using store-bought wrappers, or mixing that dough up yourself? Should you go the easy route and just buy a bag of frozen dumplings? In that scenario, you've gotta then debate whether to steam, boil, or pan fry them, among other potential techniques.
FOOD & DRINKS
mashed.com

5-Ingredient Short Rib Ragu Recipe

Although this dish is simply divine, know that this short rib ragu recipe isn't a quick undertaking that you can whip up in 20 minutes on a weeknight. It takes time to cook beef ribs to perfection before combining them with the other ingredients to create a tantalizing sauce. But what this recipe developed by Stephanie Rapone of Pantry to Plate Meals requires in time, it makes up for in simplicity.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy