When Did BWIA West Indies Airways Become Caribbean Airlines?

By Jake Hardiman
simpleflying.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople that have flown in and out of Trinidad and Tobago in recent years are likely to be familiar with its flag carrier, Caribbean Airlines. This state-owned enterprise also serves as the national airline for Guyana and Jamaica. However, its history goes back further than you might think, in the form of its predecessor, BWIA West Indies Airways. Let’s take a look at the history of this carrier, and at what point it took on the identity that it retains today.

