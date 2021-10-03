CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Daukaus disagrees with no-contest ruling in fight with Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 38

By Christopher Taylor
 7 days ago
Kyle Daukaus was left feeling annoyed after his fight with Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 38 was ruled a no-contest by promotional officials. Daukaus (10-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-main event looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Phil Hawes in his most previous effort back in May. Prior to that setback, the Philadelphia native was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Dustin Stolzfus at UFC 255.

