CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Little Girl Is Super Confused Realizing for the First Time That Her Father and Uncle Are Twins

By Lois Oladejo
Amomama
Amomama
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The video of a baby caught in a dilemma after discovering for the first time that her dad had an identical twin brother has gone viral on social media. Seven-month-old Ariah Fooks has been making the rounds on the internet since a video showing her priceless reaction to a spectacular discovery went viral.

news.amomama.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lawrence Post

Baby fighting for life gets cuddles from his twin after reuniting for the first time since birth

After constantly being told that he wouldn’t survive, the 32-year-old mother is watching her premature baby beat the odds and fight for his survival in the hospital. The little Chester Graves and his twin brother, Otis, were born 28 weeks prematurely. While his twin brother weighed 3lb 7oz at birth, he weighed three times less with a weight of only 1lb 1oz. The newborn babies were starkly different in size, and the infant began a miraculous fight against all the many complications he had at birth.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Cleveland Daily Banner

A daughter’s love for her father

The passing of former educator T.C. Henley brought back memories for so many who were students of his over the years. The comments made by these now adult men and women only reinforced his …
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

My Daughter and Her Fiance Are Rejecting My Post-Op Help

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 25-year-old daughter, “Jenny,” needs surgery in a few weeks. It’ll be a quick procedure with a one-night hospital stay to ensure her pain is controlled and that she can walk before she is released. Her fiancé, “Kurt” (also 25), has been very attentive to her in the weeks leading up to surgery. Kurt works full-time from home and has been able to take time off to drive her to pre-op appointments, cook dinner for them, etc. As Jenny is my only child and has never had surgery before, I’m extremely concerned about the upcoming procedure. I offered to fly to Jenny’s city—about a four-hour plane ride—and stay with them for a few days so I can take care of Jenny while Kurt focuses on work. Jenny and Kurt talked it over, and Jenny told me that while Kurt appreciated the offer, he felt it would add more stress, as they have a one-bedroom apartment and I’d be sleeping on the couch. He also told her it would stress him out to feel like he was “hosting” me in addition to taking care of Jenny. I was really hurt by this. I’m concerned about Kurt’s ability to provide full-time care for Jenny, and also frustrated that Jenny is allowing Kurt to veto my visit. My husband has been reminding me that this is not about me and my wishes, but it still stings. What is the general protocol for taking care of adult children and medical issues? Should I approach Kurt directly? We’ve always had a fine relationship, so I’m confused about why he seems to be icing me out. Thank you for your help.
KIDS
WALB 10

Father, daughter meet for first time in 35 years thanks to DNA test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) - After years of searching, a 35-year-old woman met her biological father for the first time when an Ancestry DNA test connected them. At 35, Megan McGuire waited anxiously at the Kansas City International Airport for a moment most daughters are too young to remember. After years of searching, she was about to meet her biological father.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Brother#Overlaying#Tiktoker
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon On His Seven Kids: "I Get To Vicariously Live Through Them"

Nick Cannon has an army of kids —seven to be exact. Cannon, infamously, is a man who believes that spreading his seed is the best method, and he also seems to avoid too much drama when it comes to his partners. According to Page Six, Cannon had a recent Zoom conference on Friday to promote his new daytime talk show Nick Cannon. On the call, he discussed fatherhood and his hectic schedule.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Thrive Global

This Little Girl Is Me

I never thought I will share this. This is probably the most personal detailed post I have ever written. I am proud to be part of this amazing campaign #ThisLittleGirlIsMe initiated by Miriam Gonzalez Durantez and Inspiring Girls International because I know that my story and the stories of other women will inspire my 2 daughters and other girls who will read this.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kiss951.com

This Little Girl’s Favorite Scary Movie Villain Surprised Her On Her Birthday

These days it’s easier to find a Super Hero, Disney Princess or even Big Foot to surprise your kid on their birthday. It’s often met with happiness, curiosity and if you are surprising your child with a visit from Big Foot than there’s about a 100% chance they’ll become overcome by fear and panic. Refer back to my blog from a couple of weeks if you want to see true fear. Fear doesn’t exist in one little girl who had a birthday recently. Her Mom invited family and friends to their little birthday gathering. Her little girl was showered with gifts, balloons and surprised by Michael Myers. Apparently the four year-old is a HUGE fan and she was extremely excited when she saw him. It’s actually really sweet, and still a little creepy, haha. Watch below.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shared the Cutest Update on Daughter PJ

Porsha Williams’ daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley is growing up so fast! The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom recently took to Instagram to share some precious new photos of her two-year-old, showcasing how much she’s grown. On October 2, Porsha posted some sweet snapshots of Pilar on Instagram — and from...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: He was her first love, she was his second guess

Dear Carolyn: I was a late bloomer and had my first serious relationship at 20. He was a good friend beforehand. I fell in love only for him to tell me, after he dumped me, he wasn't sure he ever loved me. He realized he still had feelings for his ex/first girlfriend and dated me to prove he “could be in a relationship and not get hurt.” His breakup shellshocked him — I know because I helped him through it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
okcheartandsoul.com

Rotimi becomes a father for the first time with the birth of a baby boy

Rotimi and his fiancée, Vanessa Mdee, are celebrating the birth of their first child. The Power star made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram, revealing his name, Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho, with a photo of him holding the infant’s hand. Numerous celebrities responded with comments full of love. “Omg! The prince is...
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
359K+
Followers
33K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy