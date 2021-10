(Des Moines, IA) -- Thousands of Iowans who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see a boost in those benefits this month. Janee (Juh-nay) Harvey oversees the program for the Department of Human Services -- and says it will be an approximately 25 to 27 percent increase. Harvey says the U-S-D-A evaluates the benefits every year, and this year they reevaluated the way they do the evaluation -- and that led to a much bigger increase percentage increase than what they've seen in past years. Harvey says this permanent increase happens as the pandemic-related increase in SNAP benefits that started in January is ending.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO