Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray came into his Week 3 matchup with the Jaguars having already accounted for nine touchdowns — seven as a passer, and two as a runner. The Jaguars had already allowed four passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in their first two games, and their defense hasn’t always been what you would call great. So, when the Cardinals had second-and-goal at the Jacksonville one-yard line, you could expect that Murray might keep it, and you could also expect that if things were gapped up through the middle (as was the case when running back Chase Edmonds tried to pound the ball in on the previous play), Murray might go outside.

