Appalachian Sustainable Development announces plans for its Winter Business Intensive

The Alabama Coastal Foundation’s 2022 Annual Sustainability Summit is taking place virtually on January 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. A call for presentations that support the theme “Creating Resilient Communities: Responding to Climate Change Through Individual and Collective Actions” is also active through November 16. Topics within the theme are “Regenerative/Resilient Planning and Design,” “Ecological Restoration/Climate Adaptation,” “Governmental/Business Initiatives” and “Grassroots Community Action.” The summit will use the foundation’s secure virtual meeting system and consist of four 1-hour sessions that include questions and answers. All presentations should include one to three actionable items that attendees can implement at their business, organization, agency, school or home. Preference will be given to presentations that feature local or regional initiatives, research and projects. For questions about or to sponsor the event, contact Alabama Coastal Foundation Executive Director Mark Berte at email or phone: 251-990-6002.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO