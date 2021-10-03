CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appalachian Sustainable Development announces plans for its Winter Business Intensive

By Submitted by Sylvia Crum
Kingsport Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppalachian Sustainable Development is registering participants for the 2021-2022 Winter Business Intensive, a series of eight classes that are part of its Southwest Virginia Field School program. The classes are designed to create pathways for beginning farmers, gardeners and military veterans. Students will come away with greater knowledge through lessons...

www.timesnews.net

lanereport.com

Appalachian Regional Commission unveils new 2022-2026 strategic plan

ST. PAUL, Va. — During the opening plenary of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC)’s annual conference, Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin provided a preview of ARC’s new 2022–2026 Strategic Plan. The strategic plan, Appalachia Envisioned: A New Era of Opportunity, is expected to be formally approved by the Commission in the coming weeks.
POLITICS
WilmingtonBiz

Businesses Make Sustainability A Priority

As an avid surfer, Wes Carter has traveled around the world surfing. Over the years during his travels, he noticed an alarming trend: The world’s oceans were getting dirtier. “I became more and more aware that these places I’ve been going for the last 20 years were getting more and...
WILMINGTON, NC
Chaffee County Times

Chaffee County to create sustainable development plan

Chaffee County officials recently announced plans to create a Sustainable Development Plan. The plan will establish strategies to accomplish sustainability goals as outlined in the 2020 Chaffee County Comprehensive Plan, according to a press release. County administrative staff have been working with the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association to investigate...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Aurora News Register

Developing winter cow care agreements

As drought affects many different parts of the United States, cattle owners have begun to look at places for winter grazing. Extension educators have seen an increased interest by producers to send their cattle to other locations such as Nebraska. Speaking in a round-table style, the educators gave insight on...
AGRICULTURE
baybusinessnews.com

Sustainability Summit Announced

The Alabama Coastal Foundation’s 2022 Annual Sustainability Summit is taking place virtually on January 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. A call for presentations that support the theme “Creating Resilient Communities: Responding to Climate Change Through Individual and Collective Actions” is also active through November 16. Topics within the theme are “Regenerative/Resilient Planning and Design,” “Ecological Restoration/Climate Adaptation,” “Governmental/Business Initiatives” and “Grassroots Community Action.” The summit will use the foundation’s secure virtual meeting system and consist of four 1-hour sessions that include questions and answers. All presentations should include one to three actionable items that attendees can implement at their business, organization, agency, school or home. Preference will be given to presentations that feature local or regional initiatives, research and projects. For questions about or to sponsor the event, contact Alabama Coastal Foundation Executive Director Mark Berte at email or phone: 251-990-6002.
ENVIRONMENT
CoinTelegraph

Facebook announces $50M investment fund tasked with developing its virtual metaverse

Facebook has announced it will allocate $50 million to a two-year fund tasked with beginning work on realizing the firm’s vision for a virtual metaverse. A Monday announcement articulates Facebook’s roadmap for building its metaverse, with the funding slated to back “global research and program partners” looking to build out the platform in addition to internal research.
BUSINESS
Kingsport Times-News

Bridging Time: Wolf Creek and Eastman Road

Today’s Scrapbook Showcase kicks off a new series called “Bridging Time” featuring photos by Calvin Sneed. The series, which will publish monthly, highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. Today’s featured bridges are the Wolf Creek Bridge and the Eastman Road Bridge over the Holston River Sluice.
NEWPORT, TN
Suffolk News-Herald

Applications open soon for rental assistance

Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority will open its Project Based Voucher application for rental assistance at White Marsh Pointe at Eagle Landing located in Suffolk. They are now accepting applications for newly renovated two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Applications will be accepted virtually by accessing the Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority...
SUFFOLK, VA
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU hosting fall open houses for prospective students, families

Rising high school juniors and seniors, as well as prospective transfer students, along with their families, can visit the campus of East Tennessee State University to learn more about everything the university has to offer during one of two fall open houses. The events are Oct. 16 and Nov. 13...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Terrarium Plant Store puts roots in downtown Johnson City

Since opening in downtown Johnson City over the summer, business at Terrarium Plant Store has been ... growing — a lot. “I (feel) humbled and very blessed,” owner Kerri Sluder said of the community’s support. “I mean it’s just been, really, it’s been unbelievable and kind of emotional.”. What does...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Exchange Place plans inaugural Heritage Autumn Sunday

Exchange Place Living History Farm in Kingsport is serving up two events guaranteed to add color and excitement to a season known for both. The living history farm will host its inaugural Heritage Autumn Sunday on Oct. 17 from 2 until 4:30 p.m. It will follow in the footsteps of...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The "So-say-shun" will return to Blackwater (but not permanently)

A dateline in the newspapering business is the location we put in all caps at the start of a story to indicate where the information in the story originated. I don’t have to include one on this, my personal column, although I have at times. Today I have not, because, frankly, I’m not sure what would be appropriate.
KINGSPORT, TN
WTAJ

Hydropower decline adds strain to power grids in drought

ST. LOUIS (AP) — After water levels at a California dam fell to historic lows this summer, the main hydropower plant it feeds was shut down. At the Hoover Dam in Nevada — one of the country’s biggest hydropower generators — production is down by 25%. If extreme drought persists, federal officials say a dam […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheAtlantaVoice

United Way and the City of Atlanta Announce the Emergency Rental Assistance Program Re-opens with New Round of Funding

ATLANTA – October 4, 2021 – United Way of Greater Atlanta and the City of Atlanta announced today that the Emergency Housing Assistance Program will re-open October 4th to distribute an additional $12M in Department of Treasury funding received through the United States Treasury. The current Emergency Rental Assistance Program totaling $15.2M in federal funds is on track to distribute […]
ATLANTA, GA

