San Francisco Saw a Nearly 30-Degree Temperature Swing on Friday

Because San Francisco is sandwiched by two bodies of water and also ebbs and flows in elevation, the City by the Bay is brimming with microclimates — local sets of atmospheric conditions that differ from those in the surrounding areas. It’s this reason why you can be sunbathing in Dolores Park one moment and then find yourself riding a bike through Karla The Fog along the Upper Great Highway in another. On any single day, too: The mercury can sit in vastly different places inside the seven-by-seven.