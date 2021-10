The latest recipients of scholarships from the “Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Inc.” have been approved by the Board of Directors of the foundation. A total of 27 female graduates of North Mercer High School and Princeton High School in Mercer County, Missouri, have been awarded a combined total of $140,622.41 in scholarships for the Fall, 2021 semester. Each recipient provided signed statements that they meet all criteria established for the program, the most unique of which is being a non-smoker.

PRINCETON, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO