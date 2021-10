The promos are increasing for upcoming Coupang Play high profile thriller drama One Ordinary Day (formerly That Night), a K-remake of the BBC series Criminal Justice. The first poster came out last week with leads Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won shaking hands in a jail cell, with the latter defending the former accused of murder. Now comes the script reading stills and I’m guessing Cha Seung Won is doing method acting for his role lol, the disheveled street lawyer who is scrappy but not polished. Also part of the powerhouse cast is Lee Seol, Yang Kyung Won, and Kim Shin Rok and directing is the PD of Backstreet Rookie, The Fiery Priest, and Whisper, with the script by the writer of The Royal Gambler, Goddess of Fire, and Warrior Baek Dong Soo so that’s an interesting pick since it’s a writer with solely sageuks on his resume. The drama will premiere on the streaming channel as an 8-episode series in November.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO