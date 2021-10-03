CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

James Austin Johnson’s Biden Brokers a Deal in SNL Cold Open

By Charu Sinha, @charulatasinha
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now, we’ve gotten more Biden impressions on Saturday Night Live than is strictly necessary. We had Jason Sudeikis in the late aughts, then Woody Harrelson a few times in 2019, and finally Jim Carrey’s strange interpretation of the President last season (Alex Moffat also made exactly one underwhelming appearance as Biden last year). But new featured player James Austin Johnson had the (no doubt terrifying) honor of opening last night’s season premiere with his own gravelly take on Biden. Though Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong made very funny appearances as Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, respectively, along with Ego Nwodim as Ilhan Omar and Melissa Villaseñor as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, this cold open was entirely Johnson’s show. Johnson’s Biden is a simple man who loves trains (“the sliding bathroom doors that don’t quite lock!”) and who has none of Carrey’s idiosyncratic twitchiness. For that, at least, we are grateful.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'SNL' Introduces New Joe Biden in Season 47 Premiere Cold Open

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 47th season this weekend with a cold open that skewered more Washington chaos. New cast member James Austin Johnson was introduced as the new President Joe Biden in a sketch parodying the Democrats' efforts to reach an agreement on passing Biden's agenda. The sketch...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Ego Nwodim
Person
Alex Moffat
Person
Cecily Strong
Popculture

'SNL' Fans React as New Joe Biden Debuts During Cold Open

Saturday Night Live returned last night and its cold open greeted fans with an unexpected move. Not only was a new actor impersonating President Joe Biden, but it was a newcomer. James Austin Johnson, a comedian who went viral in 2020 for his impressions of Donald Trump, was front and center as he kicked off his first SNL solo. Soon other cast members joined him, but all the talk was about this newcomer.
TV & VIDEOS
Gothamist.com

SNL Loses Beck Bennett, Adds Featured Players Sarah Sherman, Aristotle Athari & James Austin Johnson

With Saturday Night Live's season 47 premiere coming up this weekend (October 2nd), the show has finally announced the full cast for the new season, which includes three new featured players and at least one surprising longtime exiting cast member. Sarah Sherman, Aristotle Athari & James Austin Johnson are joining the show, bringing the cast to a whopping 21 people, and Beck Bennett is leaving, along with Lauren Holt.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Johnson#Cold Open#Brokers#Biden Brokers A Deal
The Independent

SNL: Fans praise Kim Kardashian for ‘slaying’ opening monologue with jokes about Kanye West and OJ Simpson

The new season of Saturday Night Live continued this evening with the second episode in series 47.Host Kim Kardashian kicked off the show by delivering a monologue that may viewers on social media were quick to praise, with jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.She began with a joke about her father, who was part of OJ Simpson’s defence team in the Nineties. Kardashian said: “I think I’m following in my father’s footsteps. My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me and I credit him with really opening my eyes to racial...
CELEBRITIES
Columbus Telegram

SNL stumbles over Biden

Whatever problems the real Joe Biden faces with polls and policies, they pale in comparison to what fake Joe Biden characters are suffering on “Saturday Night Live.”. When the NBC series returned for its 47th season, a new cast member named James Austin Johnson took a crack at portraying Biden. His performance, to be diplomatic, was not very good. A hairpiece and a raspy voice does not a persuasive parody make.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
TMZ.com

'SNL' Hilarious Cold Open with Biden, Tribute to Norm Macdonald

"Saturday Night Live" just rolled out the premiere of season 47, and the open did not disappoint ... it was HILARIOUS!. The show, which skewered Donald Trump, took aim at President Biden and Co., with the theme ... and you think you had a bad summer. James Austin Johnson absolutely...
TV & VIDEOS
Marconews.com

'SNL' debuts new Joe Biden, Cecily Strong's Kyrsten Sinema isn't here 'to make friends'

America, a new season of "Saturday Night Live" is upon us. But don't fret: The iconic late-night series was up to the same-old tricks – mostly – in its first sketch back. Debuting cast member James Austin Johnson opened the show with his take on an exasperated President Joe Biden (quite the plum gig) addressing the country about his infrastructure legislation and the general state of, uh, everything.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘SNL’ Rips Facebook Whistleblower Hearing & Senators’ Digital Ignorance In Cold Open

“Now exactly how big is this algorithm?” asked the tech dinosaur Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, as played by Saturday Night Live’s Kyle Mooney, in the Congress-mocking cold open tonight spotlighting the Facebook whistleblower hearings in DC this past week. Straight out of C-Span and featuring a healthy dose of SNL’s regular cast (though no Kate McKinnon for the second week in a row), the all over the map skit tossed in more than a few references to Netflix’s hit Squid Game in the senators’ ignorance of the Mark Zuckerberg-founded social media giant. Then there was a nanosecond savior in Pete...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Finger Lakes Times

Facebook Hearings Cold Open - SNL

Senators (Cecily Strong, Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, James Austin Johnson) on Capitol Hill question the Facebook whistleblower (Heidi Gardner), Mark Zuckerberg (Alex Moffat) and Tom from Myspace (Pete Davidson) during a hearing. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3j1IRUk. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH...
INTERNET
Fox News

'SNL' cold open: Facebook unites Republicans and Democrats -- in befuddlement

"Saturday Night Live" in this weekend’s cold open found one thing that could unite both Democratic and Republican senators – they’re all too old to understand Facebook. In the show's opening sketch, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (Mikey Day), chair of the subcommittee that heard testimony last week from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, thanked her for appearing before Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheWrap

‘SNL’ Cold Open Finds U.S. Senators Baffled by Facebook

“Saturday Night Live” began the second episode of Season 47 with a cold open that tackled the Facebook whistleblower’s testimony in congress, although the joke was largely on the U.S. senators asking the questions. “SNL” cast member Heidi Gardner played Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook who has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Popculture

'SNL' Cold Open: Facebook Whistleblower Hearing Parody Kicks off Kim Kardashian's Episode

Before Kim Kardashian made her debut, Saturday Night Live's cold open featured parody of recent Senate hearings about Facebook and Instagram. Whistleblower Frances Haugen accused Facebook of knowingly ignoring how its platforms' algorithms damage users' mental health and elevate misinformation. Several SNL cast members imitated politicians and pelted Haugen (played by Heidi Gardner) with idiotic questions about Facebook that were unrelated to the scandal.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

In ‘SNL’ Promo, Kim Kardashian West Pooh-Poohs Pressure Of Doing Comedy: “Everyone Else Won’t Look As Good As Me, Will They?”

In a new promo for tomorrow’s episode of Saturday Night Live, host-to-be Kim Kardashian West tells cast member Cecily Strong she isn’t nervous about trying sketch comedy. (Watch the clip above.) “I don’t have to write sketches, do I?” she asks Strong, who confirms she doesn’t. “Memorize lines?” she asks. Halsey, this week’s musical guest, points out, “No, they’re on cue cards.” Bringing the conversation back to her traditional strong suit, West inquires, “Everyone else won’t look as good as me, will they?” Replies Strong, “Absolutely not.” Satisfied, West declares, “It’s so easy.” As is often the case with the weekly promos, this...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy