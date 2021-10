The Fraternal Order of Police Polk County Lodge #46 and the Polk County Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, Inc., will present the 33rd Annual Polk County Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Polk County Law Enforcement Memorial in the Lakeland Veterans Memorial Park. The park is located on Lime Street, between Lake Beulah Drive and the west side of the RP Funding Center. The Memorial Service is usually scheduled in May of each year but was postponed to this date due to Covid concerns.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO