Alex clinches CIC share with 5-set stunner
FAIRMOUNT — A volleyball match that began with four closely contested sets between two rivals battling for conference supremacy ended with a fifth-set rout. Service runs by Olivia Hall and Addy Warren sparked a 12-2 fifth-set lead as Alexandria stunned Class 2A fifth-ranked Madison-Grant 31-29, 24-26, 25-20, 22-25, 15-4, spoiled the Argylls' senior night and clinched a share of the Central Indiana Conference championship Saturday.
