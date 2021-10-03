Duncan tied for 27th after third-round 69

JACKSON, Miss. — Tyler Duncan fired a 3-under-par 69 Saturday, his third consecutive round in the 60s, and is tied for 27th place in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Duncan, a 2008 Columbus North graduate, birdied three of the last six holes after being even-par through 12 Saturday at Country Club of Jackson. He had opened with back-to-back 68s on Thursday and Friday and sits at 11-under 205 going into today’s final round.