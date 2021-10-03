Redmi K50 series specifications tipped, three phones in tow
The Redmi K40 series launched in February this year, and this was the first time that we got not two but three phones initially under this series – the regular K40, the K40 Pro, and the K40 Pro+. Redmi is now preparing for the launch of the K50 series, and a few specifications of the phones under this lineup have been tipped by a Weibo user. As per the tipster, this time as well, there are at least three phones – the Redmi K50, K50 Pro & the K50 Pro+.droidholic.com
