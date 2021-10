NORWALK, Conn. — Arthur Goldblatt has passed away at age 87. “I’m so saddened to hear of his passing. I’ve known Art for a very long time. He is the founder of the Grassroots Tennis and Education program that has helped so many young boys and girls in our city,” Mayor Harry Rilling said. “Each of the participants of the program graduated from high school with hundreds going on to college, many in scholarships. He was a great man who gave so much to the young people of our community.”

NORWALK, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO