Terence Crawford believes it. Those in his circle believe it. And his never-ending supporters believe it as well. Yet, not everyone shares that same mindset. In the opinion of the WBO welterweight titlist, he is far and away the best fighter in the division. However, with the likes of unified champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBA belt holder Yordenis Ugas nipping at his heels, not to mention up and comers Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Jaron Ennis slowly but surely climbing up the rankings, there’s an ongoing debate centering around who holds the crown as the top dog at 147 pounds.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO