LHU football drops back-and-forth PSAC East clash at Millersville
MILLERSVILLE, PA – The Lock Haven University football team (1-4, 0-2 PSAC East) dropped a wild back-and-forth Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division clash Saturday at Millersville University (2-3, 1-1 PSAC East), 31-29. In a game filled with wild plays and big momentum shifts, the host-Marauders used a late-game rushing-touchdown to come back from a 23-14 halftime deficit and secure the victory. Jaheim Morris scored from eight yards out with 3:58 left in the game, which provided the difference-maker and helped Millersville edge out The Haven.therecord-online.com
