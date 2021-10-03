CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musical Instrument Petting Zoo

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeep Music Alive is hosting a Musical Instrument Petting Zoo at the Lansdowne Arts on the Avenue Festival (www.LansdowneArtsontheAvenue.com) as part of Delco Arts Week. We bring guitars, keyboards, ukuleles and dozens of different types of percussion instruments to give kids from 2 to 12 an opportunity to try them out. It’s like a Please Touch Museum for musical instruments.

Arianna String Quartet

Market Square Concerts will open its 40th Anniversary season 2021-22 with the award-winning Arianna String Quartet performing a rich program of Beethoven’s light-hearted String Quartet Op.18, No. 3, Gabriela Lena Frank’s cross-cultural Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout, and Tchaikovsky’s poignant String Quartet No. 3, on Wednesday, October 6, at 7:30 pm, at Whitaker Center.
Gasparilla Music Festival Gives Back To Schools Through Instruments

Recycled Tunes is a non-profit program funded by the Gasparilla Music Festival that is dedicated to supporting music education in the Tampa Bay area. Since 2013, the program has provided not only refurbished instruments, but also repairs and other supplies (strings, reeds, sticks, tablets, etc) to teachers and students. David...
Area luthiers relish rich tradition of handcrafting musical instruments

For music enthusiasts, peering into Greg Krone’s violin shop in rural New Haven inspires a similar feeling to one a child would likely have while viewing the elves at work in Santa’s toy shop. Work tables display the organized chaos of custom built violins in various stages of completion, from instruments just missing their final coat of stain to planks of wood barely resembling a finished concert piece. The dozens of tools are evidence of the time Krone spends — around 250 to 300 hours — on each instrument he builds. And the books on the shelf in the corner are evidence of the long tradition of this craft.
NEW HAVEN, MO
Wisconsin Conservatory of Music to host instrument drive for students in need October 2

Do you have a gently used instrument collecting dust in your home that you’d like to get rid of? Do you wish to help students and other community members who have expressed an interest in learning to play music? Are you able to visit one of four drop off sites in and around Milwaukee on October 2 (or arrange for drop off at a later time)? If you answered yes to, well, all three of these questions, Wisconsin Conservatory of Music has just the thing for you!
WISCONSIN STATE
KIM WATERS and the Gerald Veasley band

Tickets and Info http://unscripted-jazz.eventbrite.com. Two Shows 7 pm and 9:00 pm (9:30 pm) “Music is the one thing that everyone can turn to during this pandemic. It brings joy in these trying times,” says Kim Waters. Heralded as “Simply one of the planet’s best saxophonists” by Jazz Times Magazine and the “Pied piper of Smooth Jazz” by Upscale Magazine, the prolific chart-topping saxophonist, composer and producer has enjoyed a career longevity that is rare in the music business. For three decades, Waters has reigned as one of the premier architects of Urban Smooth Jazz and a beacon of light in Contemporary Jazz. He’s garnered praise from critics and fans alike, ranking among the top five best-selling instrumentalists in jazz. “New music continues to come out, which gives the world something to lift them up and share with family and friends,” states Waters.
John Ball Zoo’s IllumiZoo to Include Themed Music Nights

This year at John Ball Zoo, their IllumiZoo display has a theme of Wild Hues. You can check out the IllumiZoo Wednesday through Sunday evenings, now through November 14th. IllumiZoo Wild Hues is a one-mile outdoor nighttime journey through the Zoo. (Note: animals will not be viewable during this nighttime experience.) If you've never been to this light and sound spectacular, be sure to check it out.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
To Do List: Giant Corn Maze, Classical Concert, Immersive Art

BOSTON (CBS) – An immersive art exhibit that has excited cities around the world has landed in Boston. Also this weekend – the opening of a new classical music season, and a family-friendly, giant, outdoor maze. IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH It’s a chance to view artwork from one of the world’s most famous artists like you’ve never seen it before. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is now open at the Strand Theater. The exhibit features 20-thousand square feet of digital projections, using both light and sound. There’s also a virtual reality headset option. The exhibit is meant for people of all ages. https://vangoghexpo.com/boston/ When: Through...
BOSTON, MA
Madonna Takes to Harlem for a Basement Performance, Parades Through Streets With Jon Batiste (Watch)

On Friday night in New York City, Madonna, joined by Jon Batiste, his band and a small group of fans, gave an intimate cabaret performance in the basement of Marcus Samuelsson’s restaurant Red Rooster, before spilling out into the Harlem streets for a 2 a.m. parade set to “Like a Prayer.” The midnight cabaret turned New Orleans-style street party rang in Friday’s release of “Madame X,” a documentary concert film of Madonna’s 2019 tour, released by Paramount Plus. (See video excerpts from the performance and parade, below.) “Obviously, Madame X has been born,” Madonna said to the basement crowd, dressed in a black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
Soniccouture’s instruments on sale at up to 85% OFF at Native Instruments

Native Instruments has launched a promotion on Soniccouture, offering huge savings on its instrument libraries for a limited time only. Get huge savings on handpicked instruments from Soniccouture. Be inspired by otherworldly sounds and unique cinematic textures from an industry favorite, including the newly added Celeste, All Saints Organ, Orchestral Chimes Collection, Threnody Strings, and All Saints Choir.
SHOPPING
Brew at The Zoo is back with 14 breweries, live music, and more...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Brew at The Zoo event gives visitors a unique experience to see the animals up close. The zoo was closed to the public for the event and tickets were limited to make the experience even more personalized. Tickets provided visitors with unlimited rides...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Gentle Wind Instruments Sound Library

Orchestral Tools releases Whisper for atmospheric sound design and film scoring 29/09/21. Orchestral Tools have announced Whisper, the latest in their evolving series of creative soundpacks. They say that Whisper provides music creators with an inspiring palette of wind instrumentation curated for the ethereal, perfect for creating evocative atmospheric soundscapes for scoring, sound design, and music production.
MUSIC
"Soul of the mind, key to life's ether. Soul of the lost, withdrawn from its vessel. Let strength be granted, so the world might be mended. So the world might be mended." Proud supporter of the anti fishing, terroristic (lol what?) movement known as Greenpeace. "Forgiveness is a strange thing....
MUSIC

