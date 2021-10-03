CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

[Let’s Talk] What are you playing? – October 2021

By Brian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new month rolled right on in yesterday. Now that we’re in October, we want to know what you’ve been playing. A ton of notable games have made their way to Switch over the past few weeks. WarioWare: Get It Together!, Cruis’n Blast, Eastward, Ni no Kuni II, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Astria Ascending, and Hot Wheels Unleashed are some of the highlights. We’ve even had shadowdrops with the likes of Castlevania Advance Collection.

