UW Huskies produce a familiar performance in last-second loss to Oregon State
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Washington football fans were subjected to a rerun on Saturday night. In a 27-24 loss at Oregon State, Washington’s offense soared, then stagnated – again. This time, the Huskies opened with a convincing touchdown drive (just as they did against Montana). Quarterback Dylan Morris completed all four of his passes, the last of which went for a 44-yard score to senior wide receiver Terrell Bynum.www.spokesman.com
