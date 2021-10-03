CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

UW Huskies produce a familiar performance in last-second loss to Oregon State

By Mike Vorel
The Spokesman-Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, Ore. – Washington football fans were subjected to a rerun on Saturday night. In a 27-24 loss at Oregon State, Washington’s offense soared, then stagnated – again. This time, the Huskies opened with a convincing touchdown drive (just as they did against Montana). Quarterback Dylan Morris completed all four of his passes, the last of which went for a 44-yard score to senior wide receiver Terrell Bynum.

