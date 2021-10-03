CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince William Allegedly Blocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Christening Daughter Lilibet at Windsor

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems the royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry is still going on. Rumors are circling that Prince William has stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from crossing the pond to hold their daughter Lilibet's christening ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still haven't shown off their new child to the world yet, breaking from the royal tradition by waiting so long.

popculture.com

Comments / 43

Martha McBride Rummel
5d ago

This is the right decision. Harry & Meghan did not want the Royal existence; they didn’t want to serve the UK or Monarchy, they have chosen to continuously disparage with libelous actions and remarks to damage the very institution that they want their title and perks from?!?!? So why should they only get the glamorous perks at a cost to the UK? It’s not fair to those that actually care for their heritage and serve their country with genuine loving purpose! Harry and Meghan could have had such purpose and popularity but their entitled, arrogant, narcissistic personalities think they know everything….this is why they should be on their own since it has been their decisions that put them in this situation. They should not have Royal baptisms or weddings (future) as these children are not being prepared for Royal life. They should not have titles, for their safety, and quit undermining the Monarchy & the UK.

Reply(4)
22
I'm a survivor
6d ago

Do it in the USA. It's where you choose to live and work. If that's your point, then why christen her in that place and not in the US where they choose to dwell? Normal citizens don't request to christen their children at such a place. They chose, not him. Plus, he's one of the least racist up in the royals. He's no stranger to keeping it real but Megan wants her cake and to eat it, too.

Reply
19
Jude d
5d ago

Thank you Prince William. It's all a power play by Nutmeg to prove she have control over the Queen. Go to hell Nutmeg!!!

Reply
9
Related
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan ‘Loudly’ Booed And Jeered

British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

The sweet thing Meghan Markle does when Prince Harry walks into a room

Remember Meghan Markle's fortieth birthday video, starring Melissa McCarthy (and a cameo from Prince Harry attempting to juggle)? Of course you do! And now Melissa just spoke out on what filming it with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was really like – and shared a sweet insight into their relationship, saying that Meghan does the *most* adorable thing whenever Harry enters a room.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#British Royal Family#Uk#Nbc#Express
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla was so sick she almost couldn’t marry Prince Charles

Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles tied the knot on 9 April 2005, but the ceremony almost didn’t go ahead, as the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles was so sick at the time. According to Vanity Fair, Duchess Camilla was suffering with a serious bout of sinusitis, that meant her...
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince William Accused Of Growing Up In An Institution

British royal family news shows that the royal state of affairs between Prince Harry and Prince William is under the microscope, with reports of a rift rampant. There have been glimmers of hope that the two once-close siblings might repair the allegedly stained bond between them, but one royal watcher is saying nay to that nonsense.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

The Royal Family Is Including Harry in This Major Event This Month

This has hardly been a banner year for the Royal Family. Between the sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew resulting in a lawsuit and the claims of racism and neglect from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, the House of Windsor has been in crisis mode for much of 2021. On top of that, the royals also suffered the devastating loss of the family's patriarch, Prince Philip, who would have celebrated his centennial birthday in June.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Refinery29

Meghan Markle Dyes Her Hair For A Trip To New York

Some hair colours are synonymous with autumn. As the cold weather creeps up on us, searches for seasonal hues like copper, chestnut and rich red are on the rise. Gigi Hadid, Ciara and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor are just a handful of celebrities who have switched things up in the hair department recently. Right now though, everyone's talking about Meghan Markle's new hair colour.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy