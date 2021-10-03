Prince William Allegedly Blocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Christening Daughter Lilibet at Windsor
It seems the royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry is still going on. Rumors are circling that Prince William has stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from crossing the pond to hold their daughter Lilibet's christening ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still haven't shown off their new child to the world yet, breaking from the royal tradition by waiting so long.popculture.com
Comments / 43