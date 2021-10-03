CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prison Plan Passes: How It Happened and What’s Next

By Mary Sell, Alabama Daily News
 7 days ago
Construction will start early next year on the two 4,000-bed men’s prisons the Alabama Legislature approved after a rapid-fire, five-day special session last week. The package of bills Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law late Friday includes the borrowing of up to $785 million for the two prisons and the use of $400 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act for the mega-prisons in central and south Alabama. A second phase of construction allows for a new women’s prison and renovations to three existing men’s prisons.

birminghamwatch.org

apr.org

Are legal challenges next for Alabama’s prison plan using COVID-19 relief dollars?

Governor Kay Ivey quickly signed bills that propose using $400 million dollars in COVID-19 relief money to build three new prisons. Republican Senator Greg Albritton said state officials are confident they can legally use the pandemic funds. That could be the opening shot in both legal or regulatory challenges to the plan. The Alabama ALCU told APR that the plan does nothing to address corruption within Alabama’s troubled corrections system. U.S. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. It asked her to "take all appropriate steps to prevent the misuse" of the funds by Alabama and other states.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Steve Clouse
Person
Cam Ward
Person
Greg Albritton
