Nashville, TN

Bulovas FG as time expires lifts Vanderbilt over UConn 30-28

By AP
WREG
WREG
 7 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt kicker Joseph Bulovas kicked a 31-yard field goal as time ran out for a 30-28 victory over UConn on Saturday night.

It was the second time in the game Vanderbilt overcame a Connecticut lead. Connecticut opened with field goals of 38 and 44 yards by Joe McFadden on the first two drives for a 6-0 lead. A pair of touchdowns in the final 5:21 gave Connecticut a 28-27 lead.

Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard caught touchdown passes with one each in the second quarter and fourth quarter. They were his first two career touchdown receptions as he had seven catches for 113 yards.

Running back Rocko Griffin Jr.’s first career rushing touchdown came on a 1-yard run with four minutes left in the second quarter to give Vanderbilt a 17-16 edge at the half.

Neither team scored in the third quarter.

The Commodores are 2-3 and ended a seven-game home losing streak. Connecticut falls to 0-6,the Huskies’ 10th loss in a row dating back to 2019. The team did not play in 2020.

THE TAKEAWAY

UConn: Penalties were a major problem for the Huskies with 12 for 93 yards, including a personal foul in the first half that resulted in the ejection of a player.

Vanderbilt: In the second quarter safety Max Worship intercepted a pass only to fumble the ball back to Connecticut as he tried to run it back. It was Worship’s first career interception and gave the Commodores interceptions in back-to-back games for the first time since 2019 against Purdue and LSU.

UP NEXT

Connecticut is on the road at Massachusetts on Saturday.

Vanderbilt begins a series of seven straight SEC games with a trip to Florida.

