Saint Paul, MN

Keystone names Oneida Scholarship recipient

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeystone Community Services announced Melissa Garcia as the recipient of the 2021 Oneida Scholarship Award last month. She is a senior at the College of St. Benedict studying psychology and Hispanic studies. Melissa grew up in the West 7th neighborhood of St. Paul and attended summer programming at the West...

