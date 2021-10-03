"More than a football game," JJ Weaver receives redemption in Florida win
After an agonizing year that was filled with heartbreak on and off the field, J.J. Weaver received redemption in the Wildcats’ 20-13 win over Florida. In his third season as a Wildcat, Weaver has made playmaking the norm. He’s had success even though Mark Stoops believes he’s still not 100% healthy. Physically, the road to recovery may still be ongoing, but mentally, Weaver appears to have found peace.www.on3.com
