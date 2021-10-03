CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

"More than a football game," JJ Weaver receives redemption in Florida win

After an agonizing year that was filled with heartbreak on and off the field, J.J. Weaver received redemption in the Wildcats’ 20-13 win over Florida. In his third season as a Wildcat, Weaver has made playmaking the norm. He’s had success even though Mark Stoops believes he’s still not 100% healthy. Physically, the road to recovery may still be ongoing, but mentally, Weaver appears to have found peace.

JJ Weaver nominated for Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year

Kentucky’s elite edge rusher is up for a prestigious postseason honor. JJ Weaver has been nominated for Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year. Weaver has succeeded in 2021 despite obstacles on and off the field. Entering his second year of college, his father was murdered in a home invasion. Months later when Weaver was finally hitting his stride on the field, he tore his ACL against Florida. He also recently lost his high school coach, Rob Reader, to cancer.
