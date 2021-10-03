Class of ’59 throws itself a birthday party

Members of the St. Paul Central High School class of 1959 threw themselves an 80th birthday party on Sept. 23 at the CSPS Hall. Nearly all the class was born in 1941, so class organizers thought to throw a joint party. About 35% of the class of 540 have passed away, and 81 classmates, along with spouses and guests were expected to attend. The class has celebrated five-year reunions since 1964 and celebrated its 60-year reunion in 2019. The class threw itself a 50th birthday party in 1991.