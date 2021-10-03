CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTEP rallies behind multiple quarterbacks to beat Old Dominion, improve to 4-1

El Paso Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter playing with prosperity failed Saturday against Old Dominion, the UTEP football team pioneered a new script on winning through adversity. After blowing a 17-point lead, the Miners rallied for a 28-21 victory, making the key plays with an improvised rotation of quarterbacks who somehow, some way, got them to 4-1. In the process they snapped a 45-game losing streak in games they trailed going into the fourth quarter, a 15-game losing streak in Conference USA games and a 12-game losing streak in C-USA home games.

www.elpasotimes.com

