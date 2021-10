Mark Stoops’ squad is all locked in ahead of Saturday’s matchup against No. 10 Florida (3-1). Kentucky is off to a 4-0 start, and could extend that to just the fourth 5-0 start in the program’s last 70 years with an upset win over the Gators. Florida easily presents the biggest challenge of the still-young 2021 season for UK, and it would be natural for some nerves to creep in as we inch closer to the 6:00 p.m. kickoff.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO