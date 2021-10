Yeah, take the fine. Needs to be said. Year after year we. Re: Good for Dabo! Glad he told it like it is there. Re: Good for Dabo! Glad he told it like it is there. It’s not their fault!!!!!! It’s Dabos for leaving that P-$$E in the game ! He is pathetic! Where is our back up QB????? I’d transfer! He pulls everyone out but the one guy that needs to be yanked! Quit making excuses Dabo! It’s on you!

FOOTBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO