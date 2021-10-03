CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn football loses in the last second at Vanderbilt, 30-28

Cover picture for the articleUConn football took an early lead and also jumped ahead late in the fourth quarter but still lost to Vanderbilt, 30-28, to fall to 0-6 on the season. Playing in their fourth game under interim head coach Lou Spanos, the game almost had a storybook ending for the Huskies. An intentional grounding penalty by Steven Krajewski put UConn at 4th and 18. On the ensuing play, Krajewski heaved the ball to the right side of the field. The ball was tipped, but Kevens Clercius miraculously came down with it.

