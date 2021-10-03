What Clemson said about Justyn Ross, Will Taylor, Braden Galloway injuries

Clemson was able to go into the bye with a 19-13 win over Boston College, but it came at a cost. During the first half, the Tigers lost Will Taylor, Justyn Ross and Braden Galloway to injuries. Taylor limped off the field. Ross then assumed the return specialist duties before going out with an injury a few minutes later. Galloway, too, was walked to the locker room with less than five minutes to go in the first quarter.