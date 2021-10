Monday’s for me usually begin around 4:00 am with an inspector yell-emailing me about product that doesn’t meet specs and how I’m wasting his time. As if I’m the only one in the world with issues with supply chains and product that is dying the minute you take it out of the ground. But hey, we all have our bullshit during the week. And honestly, starting my week off apologizing is good for my soul. It’s like I’m already atoning for my work sins. You can only really go up from there.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO