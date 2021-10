Love where this part of the journey has taken Clemson Nation. Looking forward to the future. Thanks Dabo for all you and your entire team do. I’ve been a Clemson man since before I started my first year at CU in 1985. Been an IPTAY man and season ticket holder since I graduated in 1989. I’ve seen a lot worse times than these. We have good people, coaches and kids. I’m not about to turn against them now. If you want to spend your time criticizing, go ahead. I’ll spend my time cheering.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 14 DAYS AGO