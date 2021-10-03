I bet DJU is really bad at 'Pin the tail on the Donkey'

Jaylon Smith and LVE versus the Panthers. Both were bad. LVE is engaged with OL who is on him quick off the line. Immediately neutralized. Jaylon is untouched. OL 72 has not gotten to him yet. QB has handed off. RB rushes to hole on the right side. Brown 30 is trying to fill that hole. Jaylon has yet to move toward the hole. He seems to be waiting on OL 72 to engage. Is he still processing?
I got lucky and had something come up and had to sell mine. So glad I didn’t go. Kept my kids from being cussed and spit at…. I was there when Derrick Hamilton dropped the TD and we lost to chuck the chest. All sorts of grown men yelling in my Face. It wasn’t even the students.
1. Is TP fully healed from his Achilles tear earlier this year? They are notoriously difficult injuries to come back from. Perhaps he’s not what he was before quite yet. 2. Is TP just clearly a step behind DJ talent wise? Just never gonna be QB1 material?. 3. (Most likely)...
Sportsurge.net. Prior to having YouTube TV and now ACCN, I used the site to watch a number of different sports online. This site includes NCAAF, NFL, NBA, etc. All the available college games should show on their website by Saturday.
Clemson Ring of Honor Member Levon Kirkland, and myself, try to figure out the reason or reasons why Clemson has struggled through the first half of the college football season. We also go over some of the top (...)
The Artist Formerly Known as "The FIGHTINGDABOS" Re: 13 points is the difference between being top 3 and not rank. And to think we would only have to be marginally better to have a couple more scores per game. Wouldn’t even have to be dynamic, just decent. Such a drastic decline so fast. Sad.
Nick Saban still has never lost to a former assistant that makes less than $9 million a year. This is why sports information gurus are worth the big bucks. He has also never lost to his wife’s brother-in-law’s dog’s chew toy’s former owner. Not once in his ENTIRE coaching career. Incredible.
Only thing I can say is, the heavyweight division is certainly not a thing of beauty at this point in time. Two huge, relatively out of shape guys slogging around the ring tossing AND LANDING bombs. No "Sweet Science" involved. Nothing in any way pretty or elegant about it. I really miss the days of Ali in his prime. Heavyweight boxing shall never see his ilk again, sadly.
We might stil be in this . . as long as a correction is made or found. Re: if we hadn't lost to Nancy State . . Face it. Clemson is in a rebuilding year. May creep back into the top 10 if we win out but I don't think this will happen. Too may players hurt. Too much youth on the team. Gonna be a long year.
I have had more fun watching NFL this year than college. I haven’t even really given tomorrow’s game a thought. I have to wash and wax the boat, got to get grill ready for a big cookout. I also need to go and get some fertilizer and spray the open lot.
Only thing I can say is, the heavyweight division is certainly not a thing of beauty at this point in time. Two huge, relatively out of shape guys slogging around the ring tossing AND LANDING bombs. No "Sweet Science" involved. Nothing in any way pretty or elegant about it. I really miss the days of Ali in his prime. Heavyweight boxing shall never see his ilk again, sadly.
Only thing I can say is, the heavyweight division is certainly not a thing of beauty at this point in time. Two huge, relatively out of shape guys slogging around the ring tossing AND LANDING bombs. No "Sweet Science" involved. Nothing in any way pretty or elegant about it. I really miss the days of Ali in his prime. Heavyweight boxing shall never see his ilk again, sadly.
Comments / 0