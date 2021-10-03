I bet DJU is really bad at 'Pin the tail on the Donkey'

Jaylon Smith and LVE versus the Panthers. Both were bad. LVE is engaged with OL who is on him quick off the line. Immediately neutralized. Jaylon is untouched. OL 72 has not gotten to him yet. QB has handed off. RB rushes to hole on the right side. Brown 30 is trying to fill that hole. Jaylon has yet to move toward the hole. He seems to be waiting on OL 72 to engage. Is he still processing?

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO