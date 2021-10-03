CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Mutation-targeting drugs can cure most cases of never-smokers’ lung cancer, study finds

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UbrHd_0cFWejer00

(StudyFinds.org) – Although smoking plays a key role in many cases of lung cancer, scientists say some people can still develop lung tumors without ever picking up a cigarette in their lives. A new study has discovered that cases of “never-smokers’” lung cancer are very different from the variety of the disease smokers suffer from. Moreover, these differences have revealed a new treatment method that can cure most cases of never-smokers’ cancer.

A team from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis says precision drug treatments which target specific mutations in the lungs of never-smokers can positively impact 78 to 92 percent of these cancer patients. Researchers note that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already approved these drugs for use.

What makes never-smokers’ cancer different?

The study reveals that the majority of lung tumors in people who don’t smoke have so-called driver mutations. These are specific errors in a person’s DNA that fuel tumor growth which many drugs can successfully block. Conversely, just half of the tumors in people who smoke tobacco have driver mutations.

“Most genomic studies of lung cancer have focused on patients with a history of tobacco smoking,” says senior author and professor of medicine Ramaswamy Govindan, MD, in a university release .

“And even studies investigating the disease in patients who have never smoked have not looked for specific, actionable mutations in these tumors in a systematic way. We found that the vast majority of these patients have genetic alterations that physicians can treat today with drugs already approved for use. The patient must have a high-quality biopsy to make sure there is enough genetic material to identify key mutations. But testing these patients is critical. There is a high chance such patients will have an actionable mutation that we can go after with specific therapies .”

Overall, just 10 to 15 percent of lung cancer cases in the United States occur in people with no history of smoking. That number is around 40 percent in certain regions of Asia.

Your DNA reveals whether or not you smoke

Researchers examined lung tumor samples from 160 patients with lung adenocarcinoma and no history of smoking tobacco. They compared those patients to data on smokers and never-smokers in the The Cancer Genome Atlas and the Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium — projects which look at different kinds of cancer.

Study lowers number of daily steps needed to improve general health

The team confirmed a patient’s non-smoking status by examining the patterns in their mutations and comparing them to the results among lung cancer patients who smoke . Govindan and his team say a smoker’s lung tumors contain about 10 times the number of mutations in comparison to tumors in never-smokers.

“Tobacco smoking leads to characteristic changes in the tumor cells, so we can look for telltale signs of smoking or signs of heavy exposure to secondhand smoke , for example,” Govindan explains. “But very few of these patients’ tumors showed those signs, so we could verify that this was truly a sample of lung cancer tumors in patients who had never smoked or had major exposure to tobacco smoke.”

Are never-smokers born with a higher risk of cancer?

So, what’s causing people who never smoke tobacco to end up with lung tumors? One possibility is that their genes contain factors making them more likely to develop a tumor. However, the study found that only seven percent of never-smokers had mutations present at birth that increase their risk of cancer. Researchers say this discovery only makes never-smokers’ lung cancer even more mysterious.

“There appears to be something unique about lung cancer in people who have never smoked,” Govindan adds. “We didn’t find a major role for inherited mutations, and we don’t see evidence of large numbers of mutations, which would suggest exposure to secondhand smoke. About 60% of these tumors are found in females and 40% in males. Cancer in general is more common among men, but lung cancer in never-smokers, for some unexplained reasons, is more common among women. It is possible additional genes are involved with predispositions to cancers of this kind, and we just don’t know what those are yet.”

Study finds 3 glasses of red wine each week and a daily dose of berries can improve blood pressure

While the trigger for never-smokers’ tumors is still unclear, researchers say their findings give doctors new insight into the genetic profile of this disease. It also explains why a type of immunotherapy called checkpoint inhibitors doesn’t work as well on these tumors. Only a small portion of never-smokers’ tumors have immune cells or immune checkpoint molecules which these anti-cancer drugs trigger to fight the disease.

“The most important finding is that we identified actionable mutations in the vast majority of these patients — between 80% and 90%,” Govindan concludes. “Our study highlights the need to obtain high-quality tumor biopsies for clinical genomic testing in these patients, so we can identify the best targeted therapies for their individual tumors.”

The study appears in the Journal of Clinical Oncology .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Common Anti-Depressant Drugs Slow Tumor Growth In Mice, Study Finds

Drugs that are regularly prescribed to treat depression in humans have been found to drastically halt the growth of pancreatic and colon cancers in mice. When combined with immunotherapy, these medications were capable of completely eliminating tumors in up to a third of cases, raising the prospect of more efficient therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers.
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

Common Drug for Depression Can Halt Growth of Cancer Cells in Mice

Scientists from a recent study had discovered that commonly prescribed anti-depressant drugs can halt growth of cancer cells in mice. When combined with immunotherapy, these medication increases survival rates of rodents suffering from pancreatic and colon cancers, and even capable of 'completely' eliminating tumor growth in up to a third of cases.
CANCER
Scientist

How Lung Cancer Develops in People Who Have Never Smoked

Every year, more than two million people are diagnosed with lung cancer, one of the most fatal types of cancers. Although most people with lung cancer have a history of smoking tobacco, approximately a quarter of people who develop lung cancer have never smoked. Secondhand smoke, radon, air pollution, and...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Anti Cancer Drugs#Md
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify new drug target for blood cancer, potentially solid tumors

Mount Sinai and UC San Diego researchers have shown for the first time how mutations affecting a cellular process called RNA splicing alter cells to develop myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and other hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, according to a study published in Cancer Discovery in October. Their research found that...
CANCER
630 WMAL

Lung Cancer in Nonsmokers: Effective Treatment

There’s some encouraging news for people who develop lung cancer even though they’ve never smoked. Precision drugs already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration can be used to treat 78% to 92% of their tumors, a new study reports. These precision drugs target specific mutations in tumors. Most...
CANCER
WLNS

New drug combo shows promise at stopping COVID infections, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Researchers from the Norwegian University of Technology and Science say a new drug combination is showing serious promise against COVID-19 in preliminary animal and cell culture tests. The mixture, a combination of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα), also adheres to all availability and efficacy requirements. More specifically, this new drug concoction appears capable of stopping […]
SCIENCE
Futurity

FDA-approved drugs may treat lung tumors in ‘never-smokers’

Drugs that have already received approval from the Food and Drug Administration and are currently available may offer an effective way to target lung tumors in “never-smokers,” people who have never smoked. Despite smoking’s well-known role in causing lung cancer, a significant number of patients who develop lung tumors have...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
phillyvoice.com

Eating spinach can reduce risk of colon cancer, study finds

Researchers discovered the link between spinach consumption and the reduced risk of colon cancer. Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, and one of the most common cancers among men and women. Previous research identified that spinach had anti-colon cancer properties, but a...
CANCER
healthitanalytics.com

Genetic Mutations Key to Precision Medicine, Cancer Prevention

- A recent study indicated that genetic mutations in blood cells caused by smoking and aging-related changed could be risk factors for a rare type of blood cancer that impacts immune cells. The findings could lead to new ways to diagnose and prevent the disease as well as advance precision medicine efforts.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study identifies sulfatase as potential drug target for inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer

A new study published in Nature has found that a single sulfatase contributes to the degradation of mucus that protects the intestinal lining, potentially leading to inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer. The human gut microbiota significantly impacts several aspects of intestinal health and disease, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bostonnews.net

Study finds anti-nausea drug may help cancer patients survive longer

Washington [US], October 10 (ANI): According to a new study, patients with breast, pancreatic and certain other types of cancer may survive longer if given an anti-nausea drug during surgery. The findings of the study were presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021 annual meeting. Three months after their cancer surgery, more...
BOSTON, MA
MedicalXpress

Skin cancer harbors targetable mutation

An especially deadly subtype of T-cell lymphoma is distinguished by unique mutations in a specific protein signaling pathway, according to a study published in the journal Blood. Correcting the downstream effect of these mutations with a pharmacological inhibitor could prove a worthwhile treatment and further showcase the benefits of precision...
CANCER
Benzinga

Study Finds Lung Injuries Tied To Contaminated Vapes Less Common Where Homegrown Marijuana is Allowed

The 2019 outbreak of e-cigarette and vaping-associated lung injuries (EVALI) sickened over 2800 patients, causing 68 deaths according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vitamin E acetate (an additive most commonly found in informally sourced vaporizable marijuana concentrates) was identified as the outbreak’s primary cause. A recent study...
HEALTH
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

734
Followers
289
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy