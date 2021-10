Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is an action strategy video game developed by Omega Force and published by Koei Tecmo Games. Combining the one-versus-1,000 action of Dynasty Warriors with the addition of tactical elements, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires sets players on a quest to conquer ancient China by combining use of strategy and the sword. Battles have dramatically changed from previous titles in the series thanks to the new feature: “Storming the Castle.” With areas around castles now turned into battlefields, skirmishes evolve into “Storming the Castle” encounters, with players battling to take control of the castle. Players will also be able to utilize “Siege Battles with Troops” in order to invade the enemy’s base, taking advantage of siege weapons while giving instructions to troops during battle. Once players break through an enemy’s gate, they will enter a “Decisive Battle” and can claim victory after defeating the commander. Although all the enemy officers will re-join the battlefield for one last fierce resistance, players will have a chance to defeat and capture them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO