‘SNL’ Premiere Tackles ‘The View’ On-Air COVID Gaffe (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris did not have a typical visit to "The View" on September 24; both Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro walked off the stage due to positive COVID-19 tests. But the show must go on, and it did. Harris eventually appeared remotely around 11:50 a.m. ET, and co-host Joy Behar noted they "did everything we could to make sure that you were safe [because] we value you so much." Harris appreciated her kind words, saying, "Well, thank you, Joy, and to everyone and listen ... Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they're fine but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated, and vaccines really make all the difference [because] otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse."

U.S. POLITICS ・ 16 DAYS AGO