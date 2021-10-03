CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SNL’ Premiere Tackles ‘The View’ On-Air COVID Gaffe (Video)

By Adam Chitwood
TheWrap
TheWrap
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Season 47 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” addressed the on-air COVID-positive tests that disrupted the popular daytime program “The View” last week. During the second sketch of the night on “SNL,” Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim and Holly Gardner played the hosts of a fictional “View”-like show called “The Talking,” only for a doctor played by host Owen Wilson to appear and conduct a COVID consult live on-air.

www.thewrap.com

