LAS VEGAS, N.M. – For Josette Ulibarri, the chance to garden is a dream come true. Born without arms or legs, Ulibarri is among 15 people who are learning to raise their own food at the Las Vegas Demonstration and Training Farm behind the closed Las Vegas Middle School. Three days a week, the 36-year-old and her mother, Jeanette Roybal, tend to their 32-square-foot raised bed.