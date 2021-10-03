Why not play on UNM soccer field?

They are one of the very best high school boys soccer programs in Indiana. Fort Wayne Canterbury is currently ranked first in Class 2A and last year’s state runner up. The Twisters traveled north Saturday to face the Cavaliers and lost 7-0. “We made our annual trip to Fort Wayne,” said OA coach Ken Getz. “It was a picture perfect day for a soccer match around 70 degrees and sunny. We are fortunate to have Canterbury on our schedule. They are the odds on favorite to make it back to the state finals from the north again this year. When you get the chance to play the best, you take it every time. These are the games you live for and the games every athlete wants to play in and every coach wants to be a part of.”

OLDENBURG, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO