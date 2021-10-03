CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why not play on UNM soccer field?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of irons in the fire for new or renovated United Soccer League stadiums and similar projects across the country, but the two teams set to join the league in 2022 – Monterey Bay Union FC and Queensboro FC – have stadium deals with universities to use their land or existing facilities.

College roundup: Lobo soccer looks to stay hot; UNM volleyball loses

The University of New Mexico women try to stretch their winning streak to eight when hosting Boise State Sunday at 1 p.m. at the UNM Soccer Complex. The Lobos (8-2, 3-0) survived a tense 2-1 victory over Utah State Friday night in a battle of then-league leaders. Molly Myers’ penalty kick 1 minute, 8 seconds into the second overtime made the difference.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
UNM Women’s Soccer wins 6th straight game on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women’s Soccer notched their 6th consecutive victory on Sunday afternoon, as they took out Colorado State on the road 1-0. Paige Satterlee gave the University of New Mexico the lead after knocking in a Paris Dalton corner kick in the 40th minute. This goal was the first for Satterlee this season.
COLORADO STATE
Conference Play Resumes Sunday at Transamerica Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte women's soccer will continue its season at home Sunday when it plays host to Florida Atlantic at 1 p.m. at Transamerica Field. The 49ers also want to welcomes back and celebrate its alumni during halftime. WOMEN'S SOCCER PUPS AT THE PITCH. Check out this link below...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Oldenburg plays boys soccer power Canterbury

They are one of the very best high school boys soccer programs in Indiana. Fort Wayne Canterbury is currently ranked first in Class 2A and last year’s state runner up. The Twisters traveled north Saturday to face the Cavaliers and lost 7-0. “We made our annual trip to Fort Wayne,” said OA coach Ken Getz. “It was a picture perfect day for a soccer match around 70 degrees and sunny. We are fortunate to have Canterbury on our schedule. They are the odds on favorite to make it back to the state finals from the north again this year. When you get the chance to play the best, you take it every time. These are the games you live for and the games every athlete wants to play in and every coach wants to be a part of.”
OLDENBURG, IN
Cleveland State Men's Soccer Set to Welcome IUPUI to Krenzler Field

Teams: Cleveland State (4-3-0, 3-0-0) vs. IUPUI (2-4-1, 1-2-0) The Vikings will seek their fourth straight victory in Horizon League play on Wednesday evening at home against IUPUI. First whistle is slated for 7 p.m. Jaguar Journal. IUPUI comes into the tilt with a 2-4-1 overall record and 1-2-0 league...
CLEVELAND, OH
Da Vinci’s Wasted Land: Where’s the Soccer Field?

Since Da Vinci Wiseburn’s inception in early 2017, our school board has promised to build a field for soccer, instilling hope for more future sports activities and opportunities. Unfortunately, each year they have failed. To this day, the new Da Vinci schools have spent millions of dollars on a 40,000...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Allentown boys soccer returns to the field with heavy hearts

The Allentown boys soccer team took the field Saturday without four of its players who were critically injured in a Monday car accident. And while the four students were not there physically, they were on the minds of their teammates who returned to action for the first time since the crash.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
Crusaders return to the soccer field with renewed enthusiasm

By Ray Hamill — The Crusaders have returned to the soccer field this fall as eager as anyone to enjoy the season. After not fielding a boys team during the shortened spring season because of a lack of numbers, St. Bernard’s is back this fall and embracing the challenge of matching up against some of the powerhouse programs in the H-DNL.
SOCCER
GR family proud to represent Guatemalan community on soccer field

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of people show up to soccer fields in the Grand Rapids area throughout the summer and fall to watch amateur teams play in local leagues. On Saturday afternoon there was a big turnout for the match between Guatemala and Suchi. The teams faced off...
MLS
UNM women’s soccer getting production across the board

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women’s Soccer enters their second week of conference play and they will host two games, Utah State on Friday and Boise State on Sunday. UNM is currently 2-0 in MW play and 7-2 overall on the season, and the team is riding a six-game winning streak. The Lobos have caught some fire as of late but it’s been a group effort as the Lobos have had nine different players score a goal this season.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Soccer Opens Up Conference Play at Home

VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota Coyotes will begin conference play Friday and Sunday against St. Thomas and Western Illinois at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex. The Yotes are amidst a five-game home stand and a four-game win streak. Opponents: St. Thomas & Western Illinois. Dates: Friday @...
SOCCER
UNM soccer wins first conference game against Wyoming 4-1

The University of New Mexico women’s soccer team defeated the University of Wyoming Cowgirls 4-1 in a high-octane scoring rout on Sept. 24 at University Stadium. The win comes against the Lobos’ first conference opponent of the season and puts UNM 6-2 overall. The match started with a Wyoming goal...
WYOMING STATE
Soccer Field Installed At Northeast Area Park To Increase Access For Youth Of Color

A new public soccer field was unveiled on Friday at Oscar Charleston Park on the city’s northeast side. The mini-pitch was installed as part of a nationwide initiative to give youth of color equitable access to the sport. It was built to honor groups Black Players for Change and the Black Women’s Player Collective. Both groups have partnered with Adidas and the U.S. Soccer Foundation for the Mini-Pitch Initiative, a project building mini soccer fields in underserved neighborhoods to remove barriers for kids who lack access to the sport.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Shelby soccer team remains undefeated in conference play

Arizona Graszl scored the game’s only goal and Sarah Reiser made 11 saves as the Shelby soccer team defeated River Valley 1-0 during Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play Monday. The Lady Whippets rebounded from Saturday’s 5-0 independent loss to Mapleton and improved their seasonal slate to 5-0 in the MOAC...
SHELBY, OH
Men's Soccer Starts PSAC West Play

Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Men's Soccer team opens PSAC West play on Wednesday as they travel to Seton Hill for a 1:00 PM match. On Saturday the Lakers return home for Senior day to take on UPJ. The Matchups. The Lakers and Griffins have met 18 times since 2003, the Lakers...
ERIE, PA
BOYS SOCCER: Sectional play opens next week

A soccer sectional title is the goal of all three county teams as action at Crawfordsville High School gets under way next Monday. The 2A Section 25 tournament will feature seven teams, all familiar to local fans. Six are from the Sagamore Conference, but the outsider has to be considered a favorite.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN

